255. Paul’s thorn

Paul’s body, his own body, is rebellious to him or perhaps, by his faults, he pushes his body to rebel. He asks God three times to remove the splinter that sinks into his flesh. And God answers him:“My grace is sufficient for you.” 2 Corinthians, chapter 12, verse 9In reality, the body does not rebel. It cannot do anything without the intention, the will of the person. The person is responsible for his body and can lead it into rebellion.God is still with this person. God supports him with his Spirit, with his presence, with his kindness and he wants to be trusted more.There are also times when we ask God to remove a difficulty. But this inconvenience can remain there to allow us to grow in faith.It isn’t God who allows this inconvenience. The circumstances of life put us to the test. The splinter, we often keep it with us. We are invited to give it to God, to receive his grace.To let ourselves be loved by God makes it possible to pass through difficulties like Paul, with the splinter in his flesh.Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas