Clicks 199 "God bless this man for speaking out at a Drag Queen Story Time event. What children are being subjected to is an abomination."

Jungerheld 2 1 hour ago

From Twitter @rooshv This brave man protested in the middle of a child-abusing drag queen "story hour".

