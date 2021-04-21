Islamic State militants execute Coptic Christian in Egypt | SW News | 237 In Egypt, the Islamic State militants executed a Coptic Orthodox Christian and the gruesome act was filmed and posted online.… More

In Egypt, the Islamic State militants executed a Coptic Orthodox Christian and the gruesome act was filmed and posted online. Nabil Habashi Khadim, a 62-year-old businessman, was shot in the head with a Kalashnikov on April 18 in northern Sinai. He joins the long line of North Sinai Coptic martyrs. Khadim, who was kidnapped in November last year by the militants, was executed for financially supporting the construction of the Church of the Madonna dell Anba Karras. The jihadi outfit accuses the Coptic Church of collaborating with the Egyptian army, police and secret service. Mozambique bishops decry Islamist violence in Cabo Delgado The African nation of Mozambique too is facing the scourge of Islamist terrorists. The Catholic bishops of the former Portuguese colony have condemned the attacks carried out by militant insurgents on Palma in Cabo Delgado province. During their plenary assembly in Maputo, the bishops discussed the violence and deplored all acts of barbarism committed in Cabo Delgado against defenceless people. Allentown bishop announces jubilee year to promote devotion to Eucharist In what is seen as an effort to foster greater devotion to the Holy Eucharist, the bishop of Allentown in the US state of Pennsylvania has announced a jubilee year. Bishop Alfred Schlert has declared a “Year of the Real Presence,” which began on April 11 Divine Mercy Sunday and it will conclude on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on June 19 next year. Primate of Ireland condemns regulations on public worship as “draconian” The primate of all Ireland and the Archbishop of Armagh has accused the Irish government of introducing what he calls “draconian” regulations on public worship in a “clandestine” way. Archbishop Eamon Martin is seeking legal advice on the new curbs. Lesotho’s first Cardinal, ex-president of bishops’ conference passes away at 91 Cardinal Koto Khoarai, the first Cardinal from Lesotho in southern Africa, passed away at the age of 91. Cardinal Khoarai, who was the former president of the bishops’ conference, breathed his last on April 17, Saturday. Born in 1929, Cardinal Khoarai made his religious profession in the congregation of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate in 1951 and was ordained a priest on December 21, 1956. USCCB commemorates Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day Reflecting the solidarity of the Catholic Church with the Armenian Apostolic Church, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops or USCCB has issued a statement commemorating the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24. One hostage released, nine still under custody of criminal gang In Haiti, where ten people, including five priests and two nuns, were abducted by the notorious gang named ‘400 Mawozo,’ one of the hostages has been released as per reports of Le Telegramme newspaper. The freed hostage is the 70-year-old mother of Father Jean Anel Joseph, who is still held hostage. COVID-19 spread forces Assyrian Church to postpone election of Patriarch The rising number of coronavirus cases in Iraq has forced the Assyrian Church of the East to put on hold its electoral synod to elect the successor to Patriarch Mar Gewargis III Sliwa. The election has been postponed indefinitely and until then the incumbent will continue to exercise the patriarchal authority.