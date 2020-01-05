Clicks225
How to Make an Ex-Muslim in 15 Minutes (David Wood)
Muslims who leave Islam usually take months or years to abandon their faith in Muhammad and the Quran. Occasionally, however, a Muslim will leave Islam almost instantly, perhaps in 15 minutes or less. How do some Muslims become ex-Muslims so quickly? Why is leaving Islam so easy for some? David Wood (Acts 17 Apologetics) explains.
www.youtube.com/watch
Crusaders developed a number of techniques that converted Muslims in just a few seconds.
