7NEWS Update - December 21: Sydney COVID-19 cluster grows; UK in Christmas lockdown | 7NEWS. Coronavirus restrictions have returned in New South Wales, to quash the growing Northern Beaches cluster…More
7NEWS Update - December 21: Sydney COVID-19 cluster grows; UK in Christmas lockdown | 7NEWS.
Coronavirus restrictions have returned in New South Wales, to quash the growing Northern Beaches cluster which has ballooned to 70 over the weekend; most states have now closed their borders to the Greater Sydney area, throwing Christmas travel plans into chaos; Christmas cancelled in the UK as mutant strain triggers new lockdown. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video » youtube.com/…annel/UC5T7D-Dh1eDGtsAFCuwv_Sw
0:00 | Intro
0:06 | Restrictions return to NSW
0:59 | Greater Sydney locked out of other states
1:44 | Victoria border patrols
2:24 | VIC hotel quarantine report
2:45 | South Australian travel chaos
3:01 | Calls for National Cabinet
3:51 | ACT closes border to Sydney
4:23 | Victoria Police arrest outrage
4:51 | Sydney Stack behind bars
5:19 | Sydney cricket test fears
5:44 | Sydney to Hobart cancelled
6:02 | Adelaide road rage attack
6:23 | 'Grinch' steals Christmas tree
6:41 | UK Christmas COVID lockdown
8:30 | Europe travel bans
8:48 | Christmas food bargains
10:47 | Electricity prices set to fall
11:04 | Sydney house fire
11:31 | George Pell speaks out
12:06 | Portugal building collapse
12:23 | Afghanistan car bomb
12:47 | US vaccine rollout
14:35 | Panda's Christmas surprise
