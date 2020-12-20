7NEWS Update - December 21: Sydney COVID-19 cluster grows; UK in Christmas lockdown | 7NEWS. Coronavirus restrictions have returned in New South Wales, to quash the growing Northern Beaches cluster… More





Coronavirus restrictions have returned in New South Wales, to quash the growing Northern Beaches cluster which has ballooned to 70 over the weekend; most states have now closed their borders to the Greater Sydney area, throwing Christmas travel plans into chaos; Christmas cancelled in the UK as mutant strain triggers new lockdown. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video »



0:00 | Intro

0:06 | Restrictions return to NSW

0:59 | Greater Sydney locked out of other states

1:44 | Victoria border patrols

2:24 | VIC hotel quarantine report

2:45 | South Australian travel chaos

3:01 | Calls for National Cabinet

3:51 | ACT closes border to Sydney

4:23 | Victoria Police arrest outrage

4:51 | Sydney Stack behind bars

5:19 | Sydney cricket test fears

5:44 | Sydney to Hobart cancelled

6:02 | Adelaide road rage attack

6:23 | 'Grinch' steals Christmas tree

6:41 | UK Christmas COVID lockdown

8:30 | Europe travel bans

8:48 | Christmas food bargains

10:47 | Electricity prices set to fall

11:04 | Sydney house fire

11:31 | George Pell speaks out

12:06 | Portugal building collapse

12:23 | Afghanistan car bomb

12:47 | US vaccine rollout

14:35 | Panda's Christmas surprise



Connect with 7NEWS online

Visit »

Facebook » gloria.tv/7NewsAustralia?_fb_noscript=1

Twitter »

Instagram »



7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.



#BreakingNews #Coronavirus 7NEWS Update - December 21: Sydney COVID-19 cluster grows; UK in Christmas lockdown | 7NEWS.Coronavirus restrictions have returned in New South Wales, to quash the growing Northern Beaches cluster which has ballooned to 70 over the weekend; most states have now closed their borders to the Greater Sydney area, throwing Christmas travel plans into chaos; Christmas cancelled in the UK as mutant strain triggers new lockdown. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video » youtube.com/…annel/UC5T7D-Dh1eDGtsAFCuwv_Sw 0:00 | Intro0:06 | Restrictions return to NSW0:59 | Greater Sydney locked out of other states1:44 | Victoria border patrols2:24 | VIC hotel quarantine report2:45 | South Australian travel chaos3:01 | Calls for National Cabinet3:51 | ACT closes border to Sydney4:23 | Victoria Police arrest outrage4:51 | Sydney Stack behind bars5:19 | Sydney cricket test fears5:44 | Sydney to Hobart cancelled6:02 | Adelaide road rage attack6:23 | 'Grinch' steals Christmas tree6:41 | UK Christmas COVID lockdown8:30 | Europe travel bans8:48 | Christmas food bargains10:47 | Electricity prices set to fall11:04 | Sydney house fire11:31 | George Pell speaks out12:06 | Portugal building collapse12:23 | Afghanistan car bomb12:47 | US vaccine rollout14:35 | Panda's Christmas surpriseConnect with 7NEWS onlineVisit » 7news.com.au Facebook » gloria.tv/7NewsAustralia?_fb_noscript=1Twitter » twitter.com/7NewsAustralia Instagram » instagram.com/accounts/login/ 7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus. #DailyNews #7NEWS