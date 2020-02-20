WITNESS - Archbishop Luis Antonio Tagle (2012)

Recent decades have seen a decline of Christianity in the North and an unprecedented growth of Christianity in the South. One of the young faces of Catholicism in Asia is Archbishop Luis Antonio … More





www.youtube.com/watch Recent decades have seen a decline of Christianity in the North and an unprecedented growth of Christianity in the South. One of the young faces of Catholicism in Asia is Archbishop Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila in the Philippines. Educated by the Jesuits of the Ateneo de Manila University, he earned his doctorate at the Catholic University of America before returning to his home country. Archbishop Tagle led powerful catecheses at each of the previous two International Eucharistic Congresses. WITNESS host Fr. Thomas Rosica sits down with the Archbishop to discuss his leadership role in the Church and the upcoming canonization of Blessed Pedro Calungsod. The interview was filmed at the International Eucharistic Congress in Dublin, Ireland in June 2012. http://saltandlighttv.org/witness