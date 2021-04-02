World Over - 2021-04-02 - Fr. Peter Vasko with Raymond Arroyo FR. PETER VASKO, O.F.M., President of The Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land with Stations of the Cross from the Holy Land. More

World Over - 2021-04-02 - Fr. Peter Vasko with Raymond Arroyo



FR. PETER VASKO, O.F.M., President of The Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land with Stations of the Cross from the Holy Land.