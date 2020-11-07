Clicks18
PresidentialElection: ExitPoll by EdisonResearch, comparing 2016-2020
Added to "my" tables posted yesterDay is a comparison of 2020 with EdisonResearch's ExitPoll in 2016: drive.google.com/…aWuhjqb4qmWdItGjS-HF8uMjt/view Lots of caution is needed with these numbers…More
Added to "my" tables posted yesterDay is a comparison of 2020 with EdisonResearch's ExitPoll in 2016:
drive.google.com/…aWuhjqb4qmWdItGjS-HF8uMjt/view
Lots of caution is needed with these numbers. (Especially fishy is, that they are permanently updated, so adjusted to the incoming numbers.)
Unfortunately they didn't ask more on religion this time.
drive.google.com/…aWuhjqb4qmWdItGjS-HF8uMjt/view
Lots of caution is needed with these numbers. (Especially fishy is, that they are permanently updated, so adjusted to the incoming numbers.)
Unfortunately they didn't ask more on religion this time.