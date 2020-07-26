Treasure in Heaven

"Jesus said to the crowds, ‘The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field... Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls; when he finds one of great value he … More

"Jesus said to the crowds, ‘The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field... Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls; when he finds one of great value he goes and sells everything he owns and buys it." – Matthew 13:44-46, which is from today's Gospel at Mass. This fine medieval morse with precious enamel and pearls surrounds an image of the Blessed Trinity who is Heaven itself. No earthly treasure compares to the joy of friendship with God, union with Him through Charity. This treasure is in the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC. It dates to the 15th-century and was said to have belonged to Rodrigo Borgia, Pope Alexander VI.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr