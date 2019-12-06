Advent Distress Call: Gloria.tv Has "Lost" a Big Friend

Do you love to browse, read and perhaps even laugh on Gloria.tv?

Gloria.tv continued expanding in 2019 with its unique mix of news, homilies, pictures, videos, comments, private conversations. There are many excellent Catholic webpages, but none of them offers so much in one package.Who made this possible? Let's be frank: You. YOU make the difference for us, and therefore Gloria.tv makes a big difference in today’s Church. Thanks to the support of our generous users.If the answer is, please consider supporting us with an Advent donation, in Euro, not tax deductible.We work diligently to spend our donations wisely. Nevertheless, at times, we are struggling to cover the costs (machines, server-computers, copyright filter for music and video,…). We cannot produce our unique Catholic network without your Advent support.Until the end of the year, we need another 20.000 Euro (22.000 US Dollars).We know, there are several Catholic media deserving your support. As you consider your donations, we hope you’ll remember the impact that Gloria.tv had on your life and on the Church in many countries.Your contribution helps building up our strong Catholic community. Catholics around the globe use Gloria.tv, also in poor countries. Gloria’s user statistics is led by Mexico and Poland.A sad exception is China, where Communist censorship blocked Gloria.tv, when we started to get a foot in the door. This could have been a big friendship.THANKS for being part of our Gloria.tv family.God bless you.All Gloria.tv staff