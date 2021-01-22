214. Evangelize the Apostles

Jesus chose people of his time to send on a mission, such as Peter, John, and the other Apostles. The first to be evangelized are the Apostles. After Jesus’s resurrection, they are left to themselves, but they are not alone. Jesus has already breathed his Spirit upon them and they are sent into the world to join all nations, languages and peoples:“Receive the Holy Spirit.” John, chapter 20, verse 22Today, where we are, every person is called to share the Good News of our salvation in Jesus Christ. Jesus sends us as we are. We’re the people Jesus needs for our time and his Spirit will guide us to share what he wants the world to receive and hear. We are not alone. We: “receive the Holy Spirit,” says Jesus.The only effort is to be sure we’re really listening to Jesus and his Spirit. For this we must become his disciples. We think we cannot be true disciples? We’re not perfect? The important thing is to stay close to Jesus. And he will guide us. Let’s accept to not be perfect. From our imperfections, the Lord will surprise us.Jesus is there for the world, but not all people give themselves the means to meet Jesus. When we cannot evangelize people near us, let’s look elsewhere for other people.Let’s not lose hope and place our trust in Jesus. In this way there will be everywhere people who have the vocation to announce the good news. A huge crowd; postmen, engineers, doctors, schoolchildren, carpenters, every person can transform the world, thanks to Jesus.Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas