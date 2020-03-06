New Vatican Centralized Office For Personnel

Francis established a central “General Directorate for Personnel” to oversee the Vatican's management of employees.
This move was advanced by the Council of Cardinals and the Council for the Economy. The Directorate is part of the Secretariat of State which thus receives more power.
It concerns not only the entities of the Holy See but all entities which depend from it (Institutes, Vatican Bank, factories, administrations, foundations).
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsCscjqaridt
