Did Francis Just Attack the Germans' "Synodal Path"?

Francis is "extremely sad" to see a community taking the wrong way by thinking that the Church is built up through meetings "as if it were a political party."

He noticed this in an off-the-cuff remark at his November 25 Wednesday audience which was live-streamed from the Apostolic Library.

Francis spoke against making changes according to a majority or a minority “like a Synod, the synodal path,” while "the Holy Spirit is not there.”

The "Synodal Path" is the German bishops' 230 member discussion group which commenced on 1 December 2019 and pushes for Anglican like changes in the Church.

“I ask myself, ‘Where is the Holy Spirit there? Where is prayer? Where is the community’s love? Where is the Eucharist?’"
