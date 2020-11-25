Did Francis Just Attack the Germans' "Synodal Path"?

Francis is "extremely sad" to see a community taking the wrong way by thinking that the Church is built up through meetings "as if it were a political party."
He noticed this in an off-the-cuff remark at his November 25 Wednesday audience which was live-streamed from the Apostolic Library.
Francis spoke against making changes according to a majority or a minority “like a Synod, the synodal path,” while "the Holy Spirit is not there.”
The "Synodal Path" is the German bishops' 230 member discussion group which commenced on 1 December 2019 and pushes for Anglican like changes in the Church.
#newsWysipsmbiw
Clicks31
- Report
Social networks