Love EWTN
World Over - 2021-04-15 - Rev. Earl Smith with Raymond Arroyo REV. EARL SMITH, former Chaplain at San Quentin State Prison in California and author of Death Row Chaplain shares his harrowing conversion story and discusses his work ministering to prisoners and professional athletes.
World Over - 2021-04-15 - Rev. Earl Smith with Raymond Arroyo

REV. EARL SMITH, former Chaplain at San Quentin State Prison in California and author of Death Row Chaplain shares his harrowing conversion story and discusses his work ministering to prisoners and professional athletes.
