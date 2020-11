“You deluded people, what are you doing? Why do you not hasten to the churches to hear as many masses as you can? Why do you not imitate the angels, who, when a mass is celebrated, come down and … More

“You deluded people, what are you doing? Why do you not hasten to the churches to hear as many masses as you can? Why do you not imitate the angels, who, when a mass is celebrated, come down and take their stations about our altars in adoration?” -