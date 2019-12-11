"The Lord is an everlasting God, he created the boundaries of the earth. He does not grow tired or weary, his understanding is beyond fathoming. He gives strength to the wearied, he strengthens the … More

"The Lord is an everlasting God, he created the boundaries of the earth. He does not grow tired or weary, his understanding is beyond fathoming. He gives strength to the wearied, he strengthens the powerless. Young men may grow tired and weary, youths may stumble, but those who hope in the Lord renew their strength, they put out wings like eagles. They run and do not grow weary, walk and never tire." – Isaiah 40:28-31. St Juan Diego's Aztec name was 'Cuauhtlatoatzin' which means 'talking or singing eagle', and he is believed to be depicted here, with eagle's wings, at the foot of the miraculous image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. As such, he illustrates the prophecy of Isaiah of those who hope in God and "put out wings like eagles".



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr