Pres. of Judicial Crisis Network Discusses the Protect Life Rule, Being Reviewed by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will consider a case involving federal funding of pro-abortion groups in the United States. The justices said they will review the Trump administration's Protect Life rule, which bans federally funded health care providers in the Title Ten Family Planning Program from referring patients for abortions. Planned Parenthood withdrew from the program, rather than complying with the rule, forfeiting an estimated $60 million dollars. President of the Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino, joins to tell us her thoughts on the Supreme Court's announcement regarding Trump's Protect Life rule. Severino also discusses attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, and what our viewers should know about him, especially where he stands on the fight for the unborn. In 'National Review,' late last week, Severino listed ten questions she hoped Senators would ask Judge Garland, she now shares whether they asked any of those questions. The president of the Judicial Crisis Network also explains why the pro-life movement is concerned about HHS nominee Xavier Becerra's confirmation hearings, which are set to begin later this week. She gives her insight on what the chances are of Garland and Becerra actually being confirmed.