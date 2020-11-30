“If I Were a Christian, I Would Say Francis Is the Antichrist”

In an interview with Nouvelles d’Arménie, the newspaper of the Armenian diaspora in France, Michel Onfray said that “if I were a Christian, I wold say that Francis is the Antichrist!”Onfray is a French philosopher, anti-Islam writer, and militant atheists who claims that Christ “never exsisted.”“Never before has the Pope done so much to accelerate the decay of Christianity,” Onfray believes.For him, “Islamo-leftism and the ecumenical Catholicism of Vatican II are fellow travellers.”