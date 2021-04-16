Pope Paul VI cites very curious passages from Sacred Scripture in "Quinque Iam Anni" amidst the aftermath of Vatican II

(cf. 2 Thess. 2, 10)

9 The coming of the lawless one by the activity of Satan will be with all power and with pretended signs and wonders, 10 and with all wicked deception for those who are to perish, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. - 2 Thessalonians 2:9-10



29 I know that after my departure fierce wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock; 30 and from among your own selves will arise men speaking perverse things, to draw away the disciples after them. - Acts of the Apostles 20:29-30



“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. 16 You will know them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorns, or figs from thistles? 17 So, every sound tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears evil fruit. 18 A sound tree cannot bear evil fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. 19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Thus you will know them by their fruits. - Matthew 7:15-20

“However, the present condition of the faith requires, on the part of all of us, a greater effort than in other times, so that this Word reaches our contemporaries in its fullness, and so that the works performed by God are presented to them without any adulteration, with all the intensity of the love of the truth that saves them.[…] so many faithful feel confused in their faith, due to an accumulation of ambiguities, uncertainties and doubts, which affect that same faith in what is essential. In this case are the dogmas of the Most Holy Trinity and Christological mystery, the mystery of the Eucharist and the Sacrament of the Real Presence, the Church as an Institution of Salvation, the Priestly Ministry within the people of God, the value of prayer and the sacraments, the moral requirements concerning, for example, the indissolubility of marriage or respect for life. What is more, it goes so far as to question even the Divine Authority of Scripture, in the name of a radical "demystification" [demythologisation]. While silence gradually envelops certain fundamental mysteries of Christianity, we see a tendency to reconstruct, starting from psychological and sociological data, a Christianity detached from the uninterrupted Tradition that reconnects it to the faith of the Apostles, and to exalt a Christian life devoid of religious elements.” […] "even among us - as in the time of St. Paul - men arise who teach perverse doctrines to draw away [to snatch, to drag behind] the disciples after them", and those who speak in this way are sometimes persuaded to do so in the name of God, deluding themselves about the spirit that animates them. Are we vigilant enough to discern the word of faith, on the basis of the fruits it produces? Could that word come from God that makes the faithful lose the sense of evangelical renunciation, or that proclaims justice by neglecting to proclaim goodness, mercy and purity, a word, in short, that would raise brothers against brothers? Jesus warned us: "by their fruits you will know them". - Pope Paul VI, Apostolic Exhortation, Quinque Iam Anni, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, 8 December 1970