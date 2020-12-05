Virgin Mary statue beheaded in Venice | SW NEWS A statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary has been decapitated in the Italian city of Venice. The sacrilegious attack took place in the early hours of … More

Virgin Mary statue beheaded in Venice | SW NEWS

A statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary has been decapitated in the Italian city of Venice. The sacrilegious attack took place in the early hours of November the 26th. The statue is located in the center of a roundabout in the Marghera area of the city. During the attack, both the head and the hands of the statue were lopped off. Pope Francis prays for the victims of Nigerian terror attack Pope Francis has appealed for prayers for Nigeria following an Islamist-inspired massacre in the African country which left over 100 farmworkers dead. The fatal attack took place on Saturday in the village of Zabarmari in the northeastern state of Borno. According to eye witnesses, a group of men arrived in the village on motorcycles and proceeded to behead farmers who were working in rice fields. No terror groups have yet claimed responsibility for the massacre, but it’s believed to have been the work of either the Islamic State West Africa or their fellow Islamists, Boko Haram. Islamists kill four Salvation Army members in Indonesia Four members of the Salvation Army have been killed by Islamist militants in Indonesia. The attack took place on November the 27th in a remote village in the central Sulawesi Island. It is reported that the Islamists beheaded one of the members of the Salvation Army and burned alive another. Eye witnesses say they recognized the killers as members of the Mujahidin Indonesia Timur or MIT, an Islamist group with links to the Islamic State. Thousands of Argentinians take to streets to oppose abortion Thousands of pro-life activists have taken to the streets of Argentina in order to vocalize their opposition to plans to legalize abortion in the South American country. The proposal by President Alberto Fernandez would make abortions legal up to 14 weeks. Existing Argentine law allows abortion in cases when the mother's life or health is in danger, or in cases of rape. The government’s plans provoked scenes like this on Saturday in approximately 400 towns and cities across Argentina with crowds donning light blue neckerchiefs – the color adopted by the pro-life movement in Argentina. Abortion rates in the United States continue to decline The abortion rate in the United States has fallen by more than 50 percent since 1980. That’s according to the latest data published by the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. It also shows that there was decline in abortion numbers between 2009 and 2018 by 24%. During that 9-year span, all age groups showed a marked decrease in abortion rates with the biggest drop recorded among adolescents. State of Oklahoma observes day of prayer and fasting in response to pandemic The State of Oklahoma has observed a day of prayer and fasting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The day, which took place on December the 3rd, is the initiative of state governor, Kevin Stitt. He said he wanted to encourage people to, “ask God to heal those who are sick, comfort those who are hurting and provide renewed strength and wisdom to all who are managing the effects of COVID-19.” Pope’s prayer intention for December: “A life of prayer” Prayer changes the human heart. This is the proposition of Pope Francis who has made “a life of prayer” his Papal prayer intention for the month of December. In a video explaining his choice of prayer intention, the Pope says that, “the heart of the Church’s mission is prayer”. It is prayer, he said, that enables us to enter into a dialogue and relationship with God the Father. It is also prayer that changes our reality. Slovenia gifts giant Christmas tree to Pope Francis The people of Slovenia have delivered a very special present to Pope Francis – a 91-foot Christmas tree which will now be given pride of place in Saint Peter’s Square during Advent and Christmastide. The spruce tree comes from the forests of southeastern Slovenia. It’s the second time the central European country has gifted a Christmas tree to the Vatican, having done so previously in 1996 following the visit of Pope Saint John Paul II to their country.