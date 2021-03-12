Lilies The Lord says this: "I will love them with all my heart, for my anger has turned from them. I will fall like dew on Israel. He shall bloom like the lily, and thrust out roots like the poplar, … More

Lilies



The Lord says this: "I will love them with all my heart, for my anger has turned from them. I will fall like dew on Israel. He shall bloom like the lily, and thrust out roots like the poplar, his shoots will spread far; he will have the beauty of the olive and the fragrance of Lebanon." – Hosea 14:4-6. Photo taken in Kew Gardens, London.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr