Cardinal Sarah Bans Communion On The Tongue

The Congregation for Divine Worship headed by Cardinal Robert Sarah rejected a petition asking for the reception of Holy Communion on the tongue instead of grasping it with the hand.
A US Catholic appealed against Bishop Richard Stika of Knowville who bans the reception of Communion on the tongue under the pretext of Covid-19.
In a letter signed by its second man, Archbishop Arthur Roche, the Congregation confirmed Stika's decision who posted the letter on the diocesan website (December 11, below).
Roche's arguments are poor. He cites an August 15 statement of Cardinal Sarah saying that bishops can give "provisional norms" which "must be obeyed.”
These are the days when the Christian is expected to praise every creed except his own.
Find a Latin mass......now more than ever. There are Latin Masses 'allowed' by various bishops and the norms of that mass are - at this point - still respected.
Not that Novus Ordo is invalid, or anything. But the Novus Ordo priest must be obedient to his bishop who - most likely - will forbid communion on the tongue ...and maybe even forbid reception while kneeling.
