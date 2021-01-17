EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-01-14 | Full Episode As the nation’s divide is on full display – former U.S. Congressman Dan Lipinski, a Catholic and pro-life Democrat, joins us to provide his take on the … More





As the nation’s divide is on full display – former U.S. Congressman Dan Lipinski, a Catholic and pro-life Democrat, joins us to provide his take on the state of politics and the pro-life movement right now. Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for the Susan B. Anthony List, shares her perspective and analysis on the pro-life movement following last week’s Georgia runoff races. Argentina becomes the largest Latin American nation to legalize abortion – we speak with Nicolas Mayoraz, District Deputy of Santa Fe, Argentina who lobbied against the new abortion law. The U.S. government carries out its first federal execution of a woman since 1953 – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. And the U.S. Bishops prepare to launch the 9 Days for Life Novena ahead of the March for Life – Kat Talalas, assistant director for pro-life communications at the USCCB, tells us what we need to know to pray along. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-01-14 | Full EpisodeAs the nation’s divide is on full display – former U.S. Congressman Dan Lipinski, a Catholic and pro-life Democrat, joins us to provide his take on the state of politics and the pro-life movement right now. Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for the Susan B. Anthony List, shares her perspective and analysis on the pro-life movement following last week’s Georgia runoff races. Argentina becomes the largest Latin American nation to legalize abortion – we speak with Nicolas Mayoraz, District Deputy of Santa Fe, Argentina who lobbied against the new abortion law. The U.S. government carries out its first federal execution of a woman since 1953 – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. And the U.S. Bishops prepare to launch the 9 Days for Life Novena ahead of the March for Life – Kat Talalas, assistant director for pro-life communications at the USCCB, tells us what we need to know to pray along. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.