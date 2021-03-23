US, EU and Allies, set to Announce Sanctions on China over the Genocide of Uyghur Muslims A report says the United States and several allies are set to announce sanctions on China over what US offici… More





A report says the United States and several allies are set to announce sanctions on China over what US officials are calling a genocide of Uyghur Muslims in the country. The report in "Politico" says the sanctions will be economic in nature and target individuals alleged to be involved in the mistreatment. Monday morning, the European Union approved measures against four Chinese Communist officials, and Beijing responded with sanctions against the EU. President of the Religious Freedom Institute, Dr. Tom Farr, joins us to share his thoughts on the sanctions against the Chinese officials. Dr. Farr explains whether he believes that was the proper route to go and whether he believes the sanctions go far enough. He discusses whether the pressure being mounted against China regarding the Uyghur Muslims is actually working and what he would like to see happen. Dr. Farr gives his insight on what we as individuals can do to raise awareness and help stop these atrocities. He also tells us what else he has his eyes on, as far as attacks on religious freedom.