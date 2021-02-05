U.S. to Allow More Refugees into Country and Work to End Ongoing, Bloody War in Yemen President Joe Biden delivered a videotaped, faith-filled message at today’s National Prayer Breakfast—not to be … More





President Joe Biden delivered a videotaped, faith-filled message at today's National Prayer Breakfast—not to be confused with the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast—while quoting scripture and asking Americans to help each other right now. Brian Burch of CatholicVote, said the president does not speak for Catholics or the Church pointing to, for instance, the president's support of overseas abortions. The president recently revoked the Mexico City Policy. Burch says the president's speech ignored "the deeply unpopular decision to fund abortion around the world." Meanwhile, the president visited the State Department today. The U.S. will allow more refugees into the country and the White House says diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen are being made. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.