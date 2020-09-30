Why God Can Look a Lot Like Dad: How Relationships Shape Our Spiritual Growth | Dr. Helena Orellana

Helena Orellana, Psy.D., Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Director of IPS Center for Psychological Services, Sterling, VA Dr. Orellana is a licensed clinical psychologist, Interim Director of the IPS … More

Helena Orellana, Psy.D., Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Director of IPS Center for Psychological Services, Sterling, VA Dr. Orellana is a licensed clinical psychologist, Interim Director of the IPS Center for Psychological Sciences, and an Adjunct Professor for the M.S. in Psychology program. She received her doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the Institute for the Psychological Sciences in 2017. She completed an APA accredited pre-doctoral internship through the Nebraska Internship Consortium in Professional Psychology, where she pursued a dual focus in adult group therapy and individual therapy for adults who experienced chronic childhood abuse. Dr. Orellana completed an APA accredited post-doctoral residency at the Togus VA in Augusta Maine, where she specialized in the treatment of combat and childhood trauma. Professional interests include the psychological and spiritual impact of trauma, psychodynamic and interpersonal theories, the supervision and training of graduate students, and the integration of a Catholic vision of the person with psychology, particularly through case formulation. To view the PowerPoint presentation for this talk and resources for the entire 2020 Archdiocese of Washington Spiritual Accompaniment Course, visit: drive.google.com/…RjywzlyAQ-2-6jsSJivH25FOwSNKB7 For questions about the Spiritual Accompaniment Course, contact Jonathan Lewis, Assistant Secretary for Pastoral Ministry and Social Concerns, Archdiocese of Washington, lewisj@adw.org.