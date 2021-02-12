SKULLDUGGERY: Impeachment: 2021 - Day One

Legal analysts Norm Eisen and Robert Ray join Mike Isikoff and Dan Klaidman to unpack Day 1 of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate. Eisen was formerly counsel to the Democrats during Trump's first impeachment trial, while Ray was formerly on Trump's legal defense team.
GUESTS:
Norm Eisen (@NormEisen), Legal Analyst & Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution
Robert Ray, Legal Analyst & Partner, ZEK, LLP
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
RESOURCES:
Impeachment audio, C-SPAN
Everett Dirksen, "Gallant Men"
