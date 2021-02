SKULLDUGGERY: Impeachment: 2021 - Day One

GUESTS:

Legal analysts Norm Eisen and Robert Ray join Mike Isikoff and Dan Klaidman to unpack Day 1 of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate. Eisen was formerly counsel to the Democrats during Trump's first impeachment trial, while Ray was formerly on Trump's legal defense team.Norm Eisen ( @NormEisen ), Legal Analyst & Senior Fellow, Brookings InstitutionRobert Ray, Legal Analyst & Partner, ZEK, LLP Michael Isikoff ( @Isikoff ), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo NewsDan Klaidman ( @dklaidman ), Editor in Chief, Yahoo NewsImpeachment audio, C-SPAN