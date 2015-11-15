My Catholic Family - 2015-11-15 - Saint Maximilian Kolbe Thomas and his wife Helen teach their children about St. Maximilian Kolbe, his sacrifice unto death, his love for the Virgin Mary, and his … More

My Catholic Family - 2015-11-15 - Saint Maximilian Kolbe



Thomas and his wife Helen teach their children about St. Maximilian Kolbe, his sacrifice unto death, his love for the Virgin Mary, and his zeal for souls. Animated.