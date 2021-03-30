White House: ‘by April 19, 90% of Adults in the US Will be Eligible for Vaccination’ President Joe Biden went before the cameras Monday to update the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic, as worries … More





President Joe Biden went before the cameras Monday to update the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic, as worries mount over another potential infection surge, with daily coronavirus cases rising. At the same time, the White House announced that "by April 19th, 90% of adults in the U.S. will be eligible for vaccination." And renters who are struggling to pay the rent just got some news that should help ease eviction worries for now. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.