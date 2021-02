Pope Francis engaged in his usual divisive behavior of gaslighting those who disagree with him into compliance. Apparently I'm not Catholic (and you probably aren't either) because we heed what Paul … More

Pope Francis engaged in his usual divisive behavior of gaslighting those who disagree with him into compliance. Apparently I'm not Catholic (and you probably aren't either) because we heed what Paul VI said about the binding nature of Vatican 2. Go figure