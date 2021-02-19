China Announces New Rules to Appoint Catholic Bishops in the Country | EWTN News Nightly China announced new rules on the appointment of bishops without mentioning the Vatican-China deal. Starting … More





China announced new rules on the appointment of bishops without mentioning the Vatican-China deal. Starting May 1st, China's state-run Catholic Church, together with the Bishop's Conference will select, approve and ordain clergy. China released a document entitled "Administrative Measures for Religious Clergy" which states the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, which is the state-run church, will be responsible for selecting future clergy. Those candidates will then be approved and consecrated by the Chinese Catholic Bishops' Conference. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss this further and explains why the Vatican-China deal was not mentioned in the new rules. Flynn explains where this puts the Catholic Church in China. He states, "We contacted Fr. Bernardo Cervellera, who is an expert in the Church in China, and he said that these rules have been in place for years. But with the release of this document, it indicates that the protocol is becoming more official and reinforced."