Belgian Bishops Focus on Sentiments, Not Arguments

In a March 17 press statement, the Belgian Bishops’ Conference “takes notice” of the Vatican’s assessment that the Church cannot "bless" homosex liaisons.Avoiding theological arguments, they focus on “pain” felt by homosexuals. The statement admits that “all sections” of the Belgian Church, bishops, priests, deacons and pastoral staff, have been creating a pro-homosex climate.“The bishops encourage their collaborators to continue on the path.” According to the moral law of the Bible, homosexual acts are reprehensible.