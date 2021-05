TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: MAY 8: CHRISTOPHER LAURENCE, “BENEFITS OF HAVING BEEN IN THE NOVUS ORDO & MORALITY IN GAMING”

“Christopher Laurence is the founder of SiQuaVirtus, now proudly under the banner of the Crusade Channel, where you can find an ever-increasing library of work by creative Catholics. He is a writer and commentator on all things popular culture and the arts, from a Traditional Catholic perspective.”FIRST TIME GUEST WRITER CHRISTOPHER LAURENCE FROM THE CRUSADE CHANNEL JOINS THE SHOW TO DISCUSS:HIS WALK/JOURNEY AND WORKMORALITY AND GAMINGVATICAN DEATH CONFERENCEAOC AND FR MARTIN ARE AT IT AGAINFATIMA MESSAGEBENEFITS OF HAVING BEEN IN THE NOVUS ORDOBEING A FATHER IN THESE EVIL TIMESWHAT IS IN THE GERMANS WATER THESE DAYS, LOLAND MORE!***FREE PASS TO THE FATIMA WEBCONFERENCE MAY 15TH FEATURING ANTHONY STINE, TRADPATRICK, KENNEDY HALL, FR KRAMER AND MYSELF FOR NEW SUBSCRIBERS!