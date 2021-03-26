College Basketball and Catholic Schools: the History of Their Relationship and the NCAA Sixteen teams remain in this year's NCAA basketball tournament. Because of COVID-19, not many fans are in the … More





Sixteen teams remain in this year's NCAA basketball tournament. Because of COVID-19, not many fans are in the stands, but one thing has remained consistent, a Catholic influence. Gonzaga University is number one in college basketball this year. The team from the Catholic school is undefeated. However, if one filled out a bracket, they would most likely spot other Catholic schools. Eight Catholic schools made it to the NCAA basketball tournament this year, including the home team at Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The small university hidden in the Catoctin Mountains of Maryland, joined other big name Catholic schools, such as Villanova and Georgetown, in the "big dance". College Basketball Analyst, John Gasaway, just released a book titled "Miracles on the Hardwood: The Hope-and-a-Prayer Story of a Winning Tradition in Catholic College Basketball." He says, "People think of college basketball when they think of Catholic schools... The Catholic schools just got in on the ground floor of this new sport, and it was student's more than administrators." Student interest then turned into success on the court. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.