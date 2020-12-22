Clicks8
St. John of Kanty, Polish priest, scholastic philosopher, Daily Saint, December 23
St. John of Kanty, Polish priest, scholastic philosopher, Daily Saint, December 23
December 23 - St. John of Kanty, polish priest, was taken advantage of his goodness yet he continued to maintain a generous attitude to those in need.
St. John of Kanty, pray for us
