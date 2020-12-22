St. John of Kanty, Polish priest, scholastic philosopher, Daily Saint, December 23 OLV December 23 - St. John of Kanty, polish priest, was taken advantage of his goodness yet he continued to maintai… More

St. John of Kanty, pray for us OLVDecember 23 - St. John of Kanty, polish priest, was taken advantage of his goodness yet he continued to maintain a generous attitude to those in need.St. John of Kanty, pray for us