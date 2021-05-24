Clicks1
Francis's Plan To Change The Church Fully Revealed It is revolution without end. On Friday, when they hoped you weren't paying attention, the Vatican announced a Synod that is functionally a de …More
Francis's Plan To Change The Church Fully Revealed
It is revolution without end. On Friday, when they hoped you weren't paying attention, the Vatican announced a Synod that is functionally a de facto Third Vatican Council. We have entered the age of endless Synods. How's that springtime in the Church going?
It is revolution without end. On Friday, when they hoped you weren't paying attention, the Vatican announced a Synod that is functionally a de facto Third Vatican Council. We have entered the age of endless Synods. How's that springtime in the Church going?