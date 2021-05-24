Francis's Plan To Change The Church Fully Revealed It is revolution without end. On Friday, when they hoped you weren't paying attention, the Vatican announced a Synod that is functionally a de … More

Francis's Plan To Change The Church Fully Revealed



It is revolution without end. On Friday, when they hoped you weren't paying attention, the Vatican announced a Synod that is functionally a de facto Third Vatican Council. We have entered the age of endless Synods. How's that springtime in the Church going?