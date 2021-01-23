Totalitarianism and homosexuality

Warning fromJoseph Sciambra: "Cultural, social, and political collapse, and the subsequent rise of totalitarianism, is usually preceded by a dramatic swerve towards homosexuality, transgenderism, and recreational drug use – especially among the elites. (Clockwise: Weimar Germany, Czarist Russia, San Francisco, Pre-Maoist China.)"And, "I've been reporting on what I see every year at SF Pride - a lot of suburban anglo-middle-class teenagers mimicking a sort of Studio 54 sexual liberalism that had a speak-easy quality in the 1970s, but is openly celebrated now; this sort of decadence in any society is unsustainable. For the most part, one of the last stalwarts - the Roman catholic Church, has embraced this culture as the outward expression of a divinely gifted identity."