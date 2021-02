Pope Francis and his Vatican Media Cameras have visited Edith Bruck, a Holocaust survivor, at her home in Rome. The conversation, the Vatican says, retraced the “moments of light” in the “hell of … More

Pope Francis and his Vatican Media Cameras have visited Edith Bruck, a Holocaust survivor, at her home in Rome. The conversation, the Vatican says, retraced the “moments of light” in the “hell of the camps” along with the “fears and hopes” of the present day.