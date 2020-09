Statistics on the decline of male religious orders from 1965-2000

Holy Cross seminarians decreased 70%

Jesuits decreases 89%

Dominicans decreased 89%

OFM Conventional decreased 90%

OFM Capuchin decreased 91%

Carmelite decreased 92%

Benedictans decreased 93%

Holy Ghost decreased 94%

Precious Blood decreased 95%

OFM decreased 97%

Incensian decreased 97%

Augustinian decreased 97%

Redemptorist decreased 98%

Maryknoll decreased 98%

Christian Brothers in Formation decreased 99%

OMI decreased 99%

Passionist decreased 99%

Lasallette decreased 99%

In 1965 there were 13 priests for every 10,000 Catholics.

In 2002 there were 7/10,000 a 46% reduction.

In 1965-2001 the amount of parishes w/o a resident priest increased over 500%.