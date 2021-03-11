How to understand the Bible’s statement about the lake of fire in relation to vaccination?

Watch this video on:

“If we do a good job with vaccines, we will reduce the population by 10-15%.”

Then a third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, “If anyone worships the beast and his image, and receives his mark on his forehead or on his hand, he himself shall also drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out full strength into the cup of His indignation. He shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment ascends forever and ever; and they have no rest day or night, who worship the beast and his image, and whoever receives the mark of his name.”

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.



Questions the public asks:Question: Would you recommend the current vaccines against Covid-19?Answer: Certainly not.Question: Why?Answer: 1) Real experts who do not serve the NWO system and risk persecution urgently warn against these mRNA vaccines.2) Bill Gates, the main promoter of vaccines, said:3) The mRNA vaccine changes the human genome – it turns humans into genetically modified organisms.4) The production of the vaccines used tissue obtained from an aborted child while that child was still alive. This is an element of Satanism.5) Vaccination with the mRNA vaccine is an experiment on humans, a crime equalling war crimes and crimes against humanity condemned at Nuremberg, on which there is no statute of limitations.6) Pharmaceutical companies have demanded that they be relieved of responsibility for mutilation or death of people as a result of vaccination.7) The vaccine has not been properly tested or tested in animals.8) It is aimed at perpetrating genocide by reducing the population to a so-called golden billion.9) The current vaccination is part of a process of chipping which will deprive people of their free will and turn them into biorobots.10) Scripture, Apocalypse 14, warns that the punishment for receiving the mark of the beast is the lake of fire.Question: You have written that if anyone receives the vaccine, the Scripture says that he will end up in the lake of fire.Answer: It needs to be specified. This vaccine is the beginning of the process. The nanoparticles and the so-called digital identifier that this vaccine contains are the first form of chipping.Question: So what about the statement of Scripture in Apocalypse 14:9-11?Answer: This statement of Scripture has deeper roots. It is based on the essence of the basic conditions of salvation.Question: What conditions?Answer: The basic condition of salvation is repentance, and if anyone has voluntarily renounced their free will, they are unable to repent.Question: What is the guilt of the currently vaccinated elderly people in retirement homes?Answer: Many of them were uninformed, deceived or psychologically forced to receive the vaccine. According to the Catechism, for a sin to be mortal, three conditions must together be met: 1) it is a sin in a grave matter, which is committed 2) with deliberate consent, and 3) with full knowledge of its gravity.Question: How to understand this situation with vaccination in relation to the Apocalypse?Answer: It is clearly stated in God’s Word that those whothe mark of the beast ended up in the lake of fire. The receiving presupposes a deliberate and voluntary consent to the state of loss of free will which God has given to man. By this consent, one also gives up the possibility of repenting, that is, being saved.Question: Gates has spoken on American television about a third series of vaccinations, and even claimed that people should be vaccinated every six months. Does the Bible’s categorical condemnation apply to the first vaccine?Answer: Gates himself reveals that this is a process. The first vaccine may only contain nanoparticles, which does not yet mean the degree of chipping that the chip represents, but when a person voluntarily receives it, he takes the first step and is on a slippery slope. He said A, and is forced to say B; it is now hard to take a step back. He has been drawn into a process where his conscience, reason and will become more and more dull concerning the seriousness of his decisions. When he will be brought to the point of a complete loss of free will is only known by those who have programmed this process.Question: What is the essence of the condemnation announced in the Bible, in Apocalypse 14, as punishment for receiving the mark of the beast?Answer: The main reason for the impossibility of salvation, described in Rev 14, is the submission to the system of the antichrist and the receiving of a clearly visible form of this submission = a chip. This chip bears the mark of the beast 666. The act of receiving it is immediately preceded by a voluntary decision of man to reject God and His warning in God’s Word, as well as the warnings of medical experts who from their position can know the truth and who warn others even at the cost of persecution. If anyone receives a chip under these circumstances, that is, knowingly, he commits a sin against the Holy Spirit. He becomes open to demonic possession, and hence unable to resist the spirit of evil and its system, for whose sake he has renounced his will.+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate3 March 2021