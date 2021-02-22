245. Thanks to God

This is not written in all books:“There are also many other things that Jesus did, but if these were to be described individually, I do not think the whole world would contain the books that would be written.” John, chapter 21, verse 25We don’t see everything we do from day to day. We don’t see everything that others do with their daily mission. But as the field is full of oats, together, we are, by the presence of God, a presence of Love in and for the world.Any story of faith is a sacred story with God and could be added to the Bible. That would not change the nature of God and it would be to give him glory.The field lives its transformations. What is produced there is usually of quality. It’s a moment for us to give thanks to God for all that we receive.It’s also time to appreciate each other’s work, especially the decision to walk with Jesus and to offer others what we receive from him.Let’s give thanks to God for the trust he gives us and all that he offers us to share with others. Let’s thank God for allowing us to participate and then produce, with his grace, grain and fruit a hundredfold. Let’s continue with Jesus. We are following in his mission.What Jesus asks of us is to welcome him into our vineyard and our field, to invite him with us wherever we go. May we let him convert us and convert the hearts of people. Instead of asking Jesus to help us, since he already does it without even asking, let’s help Jesus in his mission:“The Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve.” Matthew, chapter 20, verse 28Note that in this last passage, Jesus doesn’t ask us to serve him. He came to serve people. He invites us to serve others. Let’s receive what is necessary from God and serve others as Jesus wants, as he serves.With Therese of Lisieux, we ask:“Oh divine Blood of Jesus, water our mission; make it bring forth chosen souls!”- Saint Therese of the Child Jesus. Website: The Story of a Family: The Home of St. Therese of Lisieux, Rev. Fr. Stephane-Joseph Piat, O.F.M.Book: The Shepherd’s MissionNormand thomas