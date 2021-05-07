Clicks9
parangutirimicuaro
Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are kicking off their “America First" Tour at The Villages, a well-known retirement community in central Florida. NBC News. Federal invest…More
Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are kicking off their “America First" Tour at The Villages, a well-known retirement community in central Florida. NBC News.

Federal investigations into sex trafficking
Matt Gaetz - Wikipedia
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up