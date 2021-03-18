The second episode of the series "Pilgrimages to the Origin of the Shrines of the Holy Land" takes place at the Basilica of Gethsemane, on the Mount of Olives, the site of Jesus' agony. Brother … More

The second episode of the series "Pilgrimages to the Origin of the Shrines of the Holy Land" takes place at the Basilica of Gethsemane, on the Mount of Olives, the site of Jesus' agony. Brother Eugenio Alliata guides us to the origins of this Sanctuary, in the place where archaeology confirms what tradition has transmitted from the biblical text. aleteia