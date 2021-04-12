Blessed Scubilion Rousseau - April 13 edsirios 27 September on some calendars

Blessed Scubilion Rousseau - April 13

27 September on some calendars

A pious young man who served as a catechist. Entered the Christian Brothers' noviate in Paris, France on 24 December 1822, taking the name Scubilion Elementary school teacher for ten years in various locations in France. In 1833 he was assigned to teach and work with slaves on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean; he spent 34 years there. He modified the lessons to suit the natives, started classes for them at night, worked with local priests, and brought many to the faith by his example of Christian life.Born21 March 1797 in Annay la-Côte, Burgundy, France as Jean Bernard RousseauDied13 April 1867 on Reunion Island of natural causesVenerated9 June 1984 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtues)Beatified2 May 1989 by Pope John Paul II