Jesuit University Honours “Promotor Of Abortion And Gay Marriage”

The Mexico City "Catholic" Universidad Iberoamericana, which is run by the Jesuits, will award the former Uruguayan President, José Alberto Mujico Cordano, an honorary doctorate on December 2 (invitation below).

Mujico is an extremist, former guerilla, left-wing politician, and atheist.

The university acknowledges on Ibero.mx among his merits that he "was the promotor of the legalisation of abortion, same-sex marriage and marihuana."

Picture: José Alberto Mujico Cordano, © Roosewelt Pinheiro/ABr, CC BY, #newsRwnrqhyldz

