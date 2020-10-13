Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
33
Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God
novaetvetera
55 minutes ago
Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child, he shall not enter therein.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up