Cardinal Müller: Francis Engages in "A Vain Effort" When Speaking to Scalfari

A politician, holding up the Rosary, can be trusted more than one who takes down Christ’s Cross, Cardinal Müller preached while holding up a Rosary in the Roman church Sant’Agnese in Agone on January 21.
This was a reference to Italy’s former deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, who often displayed a rosary during speeches, while, for instance, Munich Cardinal Marx opposed making it mandatory for crucifixes to be displayed in Bavarian public buildings.
According to Edward Pentin (NcRegister.com, January 21), Müller observed that Francis engages in a “a vain effort” by talking to the old Scalfari “when the atheist concluded from these dialogues that Francis “had denied the divinity of Christ.”
Müller reminds Francis that only by witnessing with Saint Peter, ‘Thou art Christ, the Son of the living God,’ a pope speaks as “pope of the entire Catholic Church.”
