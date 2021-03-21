EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-03-18 | FULL EPISODE Controversy arises as Congress considers the Equal Rights Amendment – the U.S. Bishops and pro-life groups warn it could lead to a major expansion of … More





Controversy arises as Congress considers the Equal Rights Amendment – the U.S. Bishops and pro-life groups warn it could lead to a major expansion of taxpayer funded abortion. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) tells us her pro-life concerns with the ERA and Mallory Quigley of the Susan B. Anthony List tells us why her group will score against lawmakers who support it. An advice columnist tells a pregnant woman she should get an abortion and does not have to tell her husband – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. And Representative Kat Cammack (R-Florida) is one of the newly-elected pro-life women in the House of Representatives – she opens up about her emotional and personal pro-life story. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-03-18 | FULL EPISODEControversy arises as Congress considers the Equal Rights Amendment – the U.S. Bishops and pro-life groups warn it could lead to a major expansion of taxpayer funded abortion. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) tells us her pro-life concerns with the ERA and Mallory Quigley of the Susan B. Anthony List tells us why her group will score against lawmakers who support it. An advice columnist tells a pregnant woman she should get an abortion and does not have to tell her husband – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. And Representative Kat Cammack (R-Florida) is one of the newly-elected pro-life women in the House of Representatives – she opens up about her emotional and personal pro-life story. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.