Urge US bishops to stop Catholic Relief Services` condom promotion.

, I’m writing to ask you to sign a petition which calls for each and every bishop to withhold their diocese's Lenten collection from Catholic Relief Services, an official agency of the Catholic Church which shamefully continues to fund promoting ideas and practices contrary to the Catholic Faith.
This petition is directed to all of the U.S. Catholic bishops, and asks them to withhold their dioceses' Lenten collection from CRS, altogether.
U.S. Catholic bishops need to be made aware of what is being facilitated in their name, by a rogue agency bent on participating in programs which promote condoms and other forms of contraceptives in Africa.
The unsuspecting faithful, who are being asked to give to the CRS, should not be party to funding anti-Catholic ideas and practices in the name of fighting poverty.
The national Lenten collection for the CRS is coming up in the next few weeks, so please spread the word to all of your family, friends and colleagues who are concerned about the direction of the Church.
Thank you for adding your name to this worthy cause.
LEARN MORE and SIGN HERE. And then tell all your contacts.
God bless you.
Clicks21
- Report
Social networks