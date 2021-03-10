Pope Francis sent a telegram to President Rivlin when the papal plane flew over Israel, on March 5th , as it headed to Iraq, where the Holy Father made an Apostolic Visit from 5-8 March "Entering … More

Pope Francis sent a telegram to President Rivlin when the papal plane flew over Israel, on March 5th , as it headed to Iraq, where the Holy Father made an Apostolic Visit from 5-8 March "Entering Israeli airspace on my Apostolic Journey to Iraq, I send warm greetings to you and the people of the nation, praying that Almighty God will bless all with his gifts of harmony and peace." VisitIsrael